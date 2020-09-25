From R Ashwin to Vishwanathan Anand: Sporting fraternity pays tribute to SP Balasubrahmanyam

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Sep 25, 2020, 03.31 PM(IST)

Sporting icons pay tribute to SPB Photograph:( Twitter )

India's legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away at the age of 74 on Friday in a hospital in Chennai after battling coronavirus for more than a month.

Icons from the sporting fraternity paid their tributes to the iconic singer. 

Indian Premier League team Chennai Super Kings also paid their tribute to the legendary singer.

×

In an illustrious career spanning over five decades, SPB had sung more than 40,000 songs. He was undergoing treatment in MGM Healthcare since August 5 when he had first tested positive for coronavirus.

He had been in critical condition the past few weeks, and the last medical update from the hospital had stated that the singer was on life support for the past few days.

The veteran singer had also dabbled in acting and been a part of several blockbuster films.

Awarded with Padma Bhushan SPB delivered blockbuster songs in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam. He was also a well-known classical singer and composed music for more than 45 films in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.