Rapper Fred the Godson, 35, dies of coronavirus

New York rapper Fred the Godson has died of coronavirus complications.

The 35-year-old rapper was confirmed dead by his friend DJ Self. He shared pictures of Fred and posted, “(Fred) was loved by many never heard one bad thing about you RIP @fredthegodsonmusic Sleep Well my brother.”

As soon as the news came out, several celebs from the music industry paid tributes to the singer.

Fred’s collaborator Jaquae also wrote, “Sleep in peace my brother.... You’ll never be forgotten. LOVE U MAN. I have so much things to say but I’m lost right now.”

His spokesperson had earlier said that the rapper was doing well in intensive care unit. He said that while his kidneys were not functioning, the fever was down. Fred was at a higher risk from the disease as he suffered from asthma.

The last time Fred interacted with his fans was when he had shared a photo on Instagram -- with him wearing a respirator mask on his face at a hospital. He captioned the picture, “I’m in here wit this Corvus 19 shit! Please keep me in y’all prayers!!!! #godisgreat.”

