Protests staged against lockdown across the globe

Bolsonaro defies coronavirus

In Brazil, the story is not too different. It's become a choice between saving lives and saving the economy and driving this divide, is the Brazilian president himself. Jair Bolsonaro joined an anti-lockdown protest rally.

There were no face masks or gloves and president Bolsonaro repeatedly coughed into a crowd of protesters.

The Brazilian president is living in denial. In Brazil, more than two thousand people have died. But, Bolsonaro is putting the economy first. The crowd there practically endorsed dictatorship.

(Photograph:AFP)