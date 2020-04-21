Protests staged against lockdown across the globe

Lockdown has been placed across the globe so that people practice social distancing, which could contain the spread of the novel coronavirus! But some places have defied the lockdown and call the government a 'COVID slave'.
Over 2,000 people took to the streets of Washington. The mask-less protesters hit out at democratic governor Jay Inslee's stay at home order. Several dozen protesters gathered in California too. Some demanded the right walk and surf with woman holding sign saying "we have the right to walk & surf".
(Photograph:AFP)
In Brazil, the story is not too different. It's become a choice between saving lives and saving the economy and driving this divide, is the Brazilian president himself. Jair Bolsonaro joined an anti-lockdown protest rally.
There were no face masks or gloves and president Bolsonaro repeatedly coughed into a crowd of protesters.
The Brazilian president is living in denial. In Brazil, more than two thousand people have died. But, Bolsonaro is putting the economy first. The crowd there practically endorsed dictatorship.
(Photograph:AFP)
Russia's opposition has called for an online protest next week to press the Kremlin for financial aid for people struggling under the coronavirus lockdown.
Anger is growing due to lack of support from the government for ordinary people and for small and medium-sized businesses.
Some are also concerned that many medics and clinics complain of protective gear shortages.
Russia on Tuesday reported 52,763 coronavirus cases and 456 fatalities, and Putin has warned that the peak has not yet passed.
(Photograph:AFP)