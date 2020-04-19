Cannes 2020: 10 movies that were supposed to screen at this year's festival

Due to the pandemic, many big events have been halted including the Cannes Film Festival which is now being postponed. The annual event, considered one of the most prestigious film festival in the world sets the pace for the rest of the year in cinema, as it shows some of the masterpieces from all over the world.
As for this year, here is a list of movies that were supposed to screen at Cannes 2020.
An upcoming comedy-drama film written and directed by Wes Anderson follows a story of staff of a European publication which decides to publish a memorial edition highlighting the three best stories from the last decade: an artist sentenced to life imprisonment, student riots, and a case of kidnapping resolved by a chef.
'On a Half Clear Morning' is an upcoming drama directed by Bruno Dumont. The story chronicles the life of a famous TV star and journalist who becomes caught in the trappings of celebrity and subsequently overcomes by a spiral of events which ultimately leads to her downfall.
Edgar Wright dictorial 'Last Night in Solo' tells a story of a passionate young girl, about fashion design, and how she is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it seems, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences.
'The Power' is a supernatural thriller set in 1970s London, when striking miners switch off power across Britain, rolling electrical blackouts plunge the country into darkness. Amid this a young nurse on her first day of duty who is forced to work the night shift in a crumbling hospital.
