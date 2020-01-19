Ranveer Singh introduces Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani in new '83' character poster

Ranveer Singh introduces Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani in new '83' poster Photograph:( Twitter )
The sports-drama also has Deepika Padukone in the lead role opposite Ranveer, helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is slated for release on April 10.
In a step towards completing the 1983 World Cup-winning team, Ranveer Singh on Sunday introduced the ninth player by sharing the character poster featuring Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani.
The 34-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram and shared the poster featuring the wicket-keeper, and captioned the post as, "THE GOLDEN GLOVE. Kiri Bhai da Javab nahi! Presenting @issahilkhattar as the one and only SYED KIRMANI !!! "
THE GOLDEN GLOVE 🥇— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 19, 2020
Kiri Bhai da Javab nahi! Presenting @issahilkhattar as the one and only SYED KIRMANI !!! 🏏🏆 #WicketKeeper #VibeMaster @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @Shibasishsarkar@madmantena #SajidNadiadwala @vishinduri@ipritamofficial @RelianceEnt @FuhSePhantom pic.twitter.com/ZBrkumQc8J
In the poster, Sahil Khattar was caught in a shot while catching the ball. Sahil seems to nail the look of the wicketkeeper, who was warded by the prestigious honour of CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award. Syed Kirmani is known for his impeccable wicket-keeping skills which lead the Indian cricket team to the victory in 1983.
PUNJAB DA GABRU VEER !!! 👊🏽 Presenting @HARRDYSANDHU as the Dynamic MADAN LAL!!! 🏏🏆 #ThisIs83 @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @Shibasishsarkar @madmantena #SajidNadiadwala @vishinduri @ipritamofficial @RelianceEnt @FuhSePhantom @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/Zl4Y2YCyrA— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 18, 2020
Earlier, Ranveer had shared eight character posters which featured Hardy Sandhu, Nishant Dahiya, Dinker Sharma, Chirag Patil, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, and Jatin Sarna.
RIP IT LIKE ROG!!! ⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡ IMPOSING, FEROCIOUS & DEADLY!!! Presenting #NishantDahiya as the famed all-rounder #RogerBinny 🏏🏆 #highestwicketsintheworldcupwhatchuknowaboutthat #ThisIs83 @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @Shibasishsarkar @madmantena #SajidNadiadwala @vishinduri pic.twitter.com/3c3k8EB4mq— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 17, 2020
Hardy Sandhu will be seen essaying the role of Madan Lal, Nishant Dahiya will be seen in the role of Roger Binny while Dinker Sharma will be seen as Kirti Azad. Chirag Patil will be seen enacting the role of his father and former Indian cricketer Sandeep Patil.
SABSE SHARARTI! 😈 #KirtiAzad! #KapilsDevils #ThisIs83 #DinkerSharma @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @Shibasishsarkar @madmantena #SajidNadiadwala @vishinduri @ipritamofficial @RelianceEnt @FuhSePhantom @NGEMovies @vibri_media @ZeeMusicCompany @PicturesPVR @83thefilm pic.twitter.com/E62n2F6Sw8— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 16, 2020
Tahir Raj Bhasin will be playing Sunil Gavaskar. Jiiva will be seen as the top scorer in the final match of the 1983 world cup against West Indies, K Srikkanth. Saqib Saleem will play Mohinder Amarnath and Jatin Sarna will portray Yashpal Sharma.
Courage of a Lion.— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 13, 2020
Nerves of Steel.
The Indomitable Comeback King of India. Presenting @Saqibsaleem as MOHINDER ‘JIMMY’ AMARNATH 🏏🏆@kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @Shibasishsarkar @madmantena #SajidNadiadwala @vishinduri @ipritamofficial @RelianceEnt @FuhSePhantom @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/f2vc78QhgT
The sports-drama also has Deepika Padukone in the lead role opposite Ranveer. The movie also features R Badree, Pankaj Tripathi, Ammy Virk, and Saahil Khattar as the Men in Blue. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is slated for release on April 10.