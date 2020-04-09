Randy Newman writes new quarantine tune 'Stay Away'

American singer-songwriter Randy Newman has written a song for the coronavirus era, 'Stay Away'.

The 76-year-old the pop tunesmith took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared the isolation song. He penned it at the request of a California radio station as a Public Service Announcement.

He explained, "It's hard for Americans who don`t like being told what to do at all, but in this case, you know, let's do it. We'll be all right."

The lyrics to 'Stay Away' include: "Baby, keep your distance, please/Stay away from me/Words of love in times like these," and, "Thirty years together/And we`re still having fun/Once we were two/Now we are one."In the post accompanying the song, Newman wrote, "Stay Away", "Stay six feet away from other people. Wash your hands religiously and often."