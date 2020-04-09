Iconic TV doctors thank real healthcare workers for their contribution in fight against COVID-19

Who would have thought that there would be a time when the reel doctors would come together to thank the real doctors?

As the world braves with coronavirus pandemic, most iconic TV doctors came together to remind us how important the frontline workers are at this point of time. On Tuesday, Olivia Wilde who played Remy “Thirteen” Hadley, M.D. on House — shared a heartwarming video in which she and her fellow television and film doctors thanked the real healthcare workers fighting on the frontlines of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Olivia Wilde started the video as: “The closest thing I’ve ever come to being a doctor is putting on a costume, and while it is close, it’s not quite the same. But I just want to say thank you to the real healthcare heroes out there, and there are some other people who want to say thank you as well.”

The clip then featured all such actors and actresses from shows like the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, ‘Scrubs’ and ‘ER’, as well as some movie doctors, such as Jennifer Garner, who portrayed Dr. Eve Saks in ‘Dallas Buyers Club’.

“I want to thank all the doctors and the nurses. The real ones, not the ones that are on television,” Patrick Dempsey, AKA Grey’s Anatomy‘s Dr. Derek Shepherd, added.

Neil Patrick Harris also butted in saying, “I’m not a doctor, but I was paid to be one on TV. I’m pretty sure that’s the expression. I wish I was there with you guys to assist in my medical capacity, but probably all I would be doing would be writing prescriptions for myself, which is kind of all I did when I was 16 and 17,” he added, referencing his early role as the medical prodigy Dr. Douglas “Doogie” Howser.