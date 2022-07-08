Ranbir Kapoor reacts to trolls who called Alia Bhatt's pregnancy promotional stunt

Last month, Newly married Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced that they are soon going to embrace parenthood. The announcement came just two months after their marriage, reacting to which many netizens were delighted, while others were shocked, even some called the post a promotional stunt that is related to their fourthcoming film 'Brahmastra'.



Now, soon-to-be dad, Ranbir is reacting to all the disparaging messages the couple recieved soon after sharing the post.



Ranbir is curruntly busy promoting his upcoming film 'Shamshera' and during his interview with Hindustan Times, the actor reacted to the trolls who speculated the good news as a promotional stunt.

Baby on the way! Timeline of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt adorable moments together - Entertainment News (wionews.com)



"Alia and I, as a married couple, thought that it would just seem right to tell the world because we felt it was the right time. We just wanted to share the joy and the news with the world and there was no other thought to it," said Ranbir.

Ranbir is yet to make his social media debut, so when asked about when he's going to join the platforms, the actor again said that he's happy in his world.



“No, it didn’t compel me at all. I’m very happy at the place I’m at in my life,” he told. “And there was no other idea of joining social media. My stand is the same as it’s been in the last few years,” he added.



On June 27, Alia shared the happy news with the world by sharing a picture of them from the hospital where both are sweetly looking at the monitor, which apparently shows the fetus, but Alia used a heart emoji to hide that.



Sharing the two pictures - one of them and the other of a Lion family, Alia wrote, '' "Our baby ….. coming soon." Soon after she shared the photo, Alia and Ranbir become the talk of the world and the internet too.



Alia and Ranbir got married in April this year at their Mumbai flat in an intimate ceremony after 4 years of dating.