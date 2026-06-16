/Rahul Arunoday Banerjee death case: CM Suvendu Adhikari transfers investigation to CID months after actor's drowning

Months after the death of Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, the investigation has taken a turn with the West Bengal government announcing that the state's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will now handle the case.

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's death case transferred to CID

As per PTI, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari revealed that the decision was taken after repeated requests from the actor's family and members of the film industry. "Recently, a film star died in Udaipur. The Odisha government constituted an SIT and started an investigation. I have instructed Purba Medinipur SP to immediately send the proposal through the DGP to the home secretary so that the CID can take over this case," Adhikari reportedly told the media.

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Additionally, he also outlined plans to improve safety measures along the state's coastline. He noted that the current number of lifeguards deployed in the Digha coastal region was inadequate and said the government would increase manpower to reduce the risk of similar incidents in the future.



"At present, there are only 63 lifeguards deployed in the Digha coastal belt. We do not want any repeat of such a tragic incident in the future. The government will take steps to increase the number of lifeguards in Digha and other coastal areas," he added.

About Banerjee's death

The 42-year-old actor died on March 29 during a shoot for the television series Bhole Baba Paar Karega at Talsari Beach. As per reports, while he entered the water, the tide suddenly rose and took him away. Though the team was able to pull him out, it was too late. As per the investigation, drowning has been said to be the cause of his death.

Following his demise, the whole Bengali film industry came together and demanded strict action against the production team, raising concerns over alleged negligence and inadequate safety arrangements.