/Producer Shirish opens up about Game Changer's failure: 'Ram Charan didn't make a call to us...'

Game Changer producer Shirish recently opened up about the failure of the film. He revealed neither the director nor the actor called them (the other team) up.
Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer released in cinemas this year in January. Despite a stellar cast and Shankar's direction, the film failed to resonate with the audience and could not rake in good numbers at the box office. Now, the film's producer, Shirish, has opened up about the post-effect of the debacle.
As per reports, in a recent interaction, Shirish said, "The film was a big flop. We thought we couldn't recover from the loss, but Sankranthi Vasthunam changed our fate. Everything happened in four days. We couldn't have imagined our lives without the movie Sankranthi Vasthunam".
He further said, "After Game Changer's release, neither the actor nor the director gave us a call even as courtesy. No, Ram Charan didn't make a call to us. I don't blame anybody for a decision we made". On not making any request to Ram Charan to return some portion of his fee, Shirish said, "We don't do that at our production house. At the same time, we never cut off relations with anybody in the industry, no matter what happens".
This is not the first time Game Changer's inner circle team is coming up and opening up about the debacle and how it has affected everyone. Earlier, a Malayalam editor who had worked with them spoke about his experience of working with the director Shankar.
Reportedly, in an interaction, Shameer Muhammed, who had initially handled editing for Game Changer, said, "I didn't like Shankar's working approach. It was a horrible experience. As it took longer than expected, I exited the project midway". He further added, “Initially the length was 7.5 hours (the film). I shortened it to 3 hours, which was again reduced by another editor.” The Game Changer editing was later handed over to Ruben.
Game Changer features Ram Charan in a dual role as a political leader named Appanna and an IAS officer named Ram Nandan. Apart from Ram Charan, the action thriller also featured Kiara Advani, S.J. Suryah, Jayaram, Samythirakani, and Anjali among others.
The film featured an original score and soundtrack composed by Thaman S. While cinematography and editing were handled by Tirru, Shameer Muhammed, and Ruben, respectively.