Priyanka Chopra grooves with all her heart at Beyonce's London concert - Watch

Priyanka Chopra and her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, had a fun night out at Beyonce's concert. Chopra is currently in London, and on Saturday, she attended Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour. Chopra has shared multiple videos on her Instagram handle. The first video in her Instagram stories showed the packed venue, while the next showed Beyonce's entry. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "Beyonce and Jay Z thank you for the incredible experience." Chopra also wished her mom a happy birthday by sharing a picture of her from the concert and wrote, ''Happy almost birthday.'' Salma Hayek was also present at the concert. Later, PeeCee shared a photo of Hayek giving a tight hug to her mom. Chopra captioned the photo, "I love you @salmahayek".

For the special night out, the mother and daughter were twinning in black outfits. The Citadel actress was looking dazzling in the black co-ord dress. Her outfit featured a crop top and a skirt with a high slit. She topped her look with bright red lipstick and kept her hair open. Meanwhile, her mom was wearing a glittery black jacket.







Priyanka also shared a photo of rapper Jay Z with her mother.



The last photo in her concert diaries was of Beyonce performing on stage, "Queen forever @Beyonce".



Take a look:





Several videos of Priyanka madly grooving to Beyonce's songs have gone viral. The video that has taken the internet by storm

shows Priyanka dancing with all her heart. In the clip, Jay-Z, Daniel Kaluuya, Alfonso Cuarón, and François Henri Pinault are standing next to Priyanka as they all enjoy the night.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is in London and is continuously teasing fans with pictures of her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. On Sunday, the actress shared a sweet family picture on her Instagram handle and wrote, ''Sundays are for picnics. ❤️🧿.''



The picture showed Priyanka, her husband Nick, and their daughter Malti in a garden enjoying the sunny day.

Priyanka and Richard Madden's spy thriller series Citadel has been renewed for a second season. Prime Video announced the big news, which will be directed by Joe Russo and David Weil.



WION's review of the first two episodes of the show read, "If you are fond of unchallenging, occasionally thrilling, and well-produced piece of entertainment, Citadel might not be a bad choice for you. Personally, I would be loath to reward a show or movie of this kind. Perhaps if such things were seen little, the people lording over the various streaming services would actually invest in good writers with a coherent vision and original ideas instead of letting money do all the talking. It is hard to reconcile the hype with the product that is ultimately delivered, leaving one with a sense of disappointment rather than awe."