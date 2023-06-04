Taylor Swift kicks off Pride month with moving speech, ‘This is a safe space for you’

Taylor Swift kicked off Pride Month with a moving speech! The songstress is currently travelling across the US for her Eras Tour, and recently, during her gig in Chicago, Swift delivered a heartwarming speech for her LGBTQ+ fans.



Giving a shoutout to the LGBTQIA+ community, the 33-year-old singer said, "They are loving who they want to love, they are identifying how they identify, and allies who get to support them in that and celebrate them in that.''



"This is a safe space for you. This is a celebratory space for you. And one of the things that makes me feel so prideful is getting to be with you, and watching you interact with each other, and being so loving, and so thoughtful, and so caring."

Addressing the challenges faced by the community, she said, “We can’t talk about pride without talking about pain.”

“Right now and in recent years, there have been so many harmful pieces of legislation that have put people in the LGBTQ and queer community at risk. It’s painful for everyone. Every ally, every loved one, every person in these communities,” said Swift. happy pride month @taylorswift13 🫶🏻



i love you SO much! thank you always standing up for your lgbtqia fans and for being on the right side of history ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜#ChicagoTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/AckXJRF05m — Marissa (SEEING TAYLOR TODAY) 🌃🌌🌠 (@bestwornapology) June 3, 2023 × Not just in June, but Swift also urged the concertgoers to support the community the entire year. "We can support as much as we want during Pride Month, but if we’re not doing our research on these elected officials, are they advocates? Are they allies? Are they protectors of equality?" the "Bad Blood" singer asked.



The singer concluded her speech by saying, "I love you guys so much and happy Pride Month."

This is not the first time Taylor has shown her support for the LGBTQ+ community. In 2019, the singer, in a rare interview with Vogue magazine, said, "Rights are being stripped from basically everyone who isn’t a straight white cisgender male," she says in the

"I didn’t realise until recently that I could advocate for a community that I’m not a part of."



Taylor Swift's Latin American dates



Recently, the singer announced the dates of her Latin America tour. She will perform in eight different cities.

"Really thrilled to tell you this!! Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil: We are bringing The Eras Tour to you this year! Sweet angel princess @sabrinacarpenter will be joining us on all of the shows!" Swift wrote on social media. "Visit taylorswift.com/tour for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales,'' the announcement post reads.

