Prince William & Kate Middleton make their first family red carpet appearance with kids

Royal kids; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis finally made their red carpet debuts.



Prince William and Kate Middleton took their three munchkins for their night out to celebrate the holidays and to pay tribute to coronavirus front-line workers. Making it their first public carpet outing as a family.



On Friday night, they took their children out for a special pantomime performance at The London Palladium.

At the event, the family was photographed, where George, 7, and Charlotte, 5, walked hand-in-hand with father William, while Louis, 2, stand close to his mommy Middleton.

🎄 The Duke and Duchess and their family attended a special performance of The National Lottery’s Pantoland at The Palladium, which was held to thank key workers and their families for their phenomenal efforts this year. pic.twitter.com/4U4hFljZSL — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) December 11, 2020 ×

“It’s wonderful to be back here in the West End and see theatres reopening their doors.” — The Duke of Cambridge pic.twitter.com/CfamqpiChm — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) December 11, 2020 ×

For the occasion, the royal lady wore a navy midi dress while Prince William wore a red sweater with a blue blazer. As for the kids, the little one Prince Louis steals the show with his blue wool jacket, while Charlotte looked pretty in grey and blue checkered dress and George wore a blue and maroon sweater with pants.



During the show, William gave a speech before the event started and thanked essential pandemic workers, ''It’s wonderful to be back here in the West End and see theatres reopening their doors,'' William said.



"Catherine, George, Charlotte, Louis and I are all really looking forward to the show."