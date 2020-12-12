Prince William & Kate Middleton make their first family red carpet appearance with kids

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Dec 12, 2020, 10.49 AM(IST)

Prince William & Kate Middleton Walk Red Carpet with All 3 Kids Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

At the event, the family was photographed, where George, 7, and Charlotte, 5, walked hand-in-hand with father William, while  Louis, 2, stand close to his mommy Middleton.

Royal kids; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis finally made their red carpet debuts. 

Prince William and Kate Middleton took their three munchkins for their night out to celebrate the holidays and to pay tribute to coronavirus front-line workers. Making it their first public carpet outing as a family.
 
On Friday night, they took their children out for a special pantomime performance at The London Palladium. 

 

In pics: 'The Crown': 7 times the Netflix series was factually incorrect


At the event, the family was photographed, where George, 7, and Charlotte, 5, walked hand-in-hand with father William, while  Louis, 2, stand close to his mommy Middleton.

×
×

For the occasion, the royal lady wore a navy midi dress while Prince William wore a red sweater with a blue blazer. As for the kids, the little one Prince Louis steals the show with his blue wool jacket, while Charlotte looked pretty in grey and blue checkered dress and George wore a blue and maroon sweater with pants. 

During the show, William gave a speech before the event started and thanked essential pandemic workers, ''It’s wonderful to be back here in the West End and see theatres reopening their doors,'' William said. 

"Catherine, George, Charlotte, Louis and I are all really looking forward to the show."

Topics

Read in App