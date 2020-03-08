Post Malone denies using drugs after sparking concern over onstage behaviour

Fans took to social media to express their concern about his health after videos emerged of the singer struggling to pick up a microphone.

Amid widespread fan concern about Post Malone's health and sparking concern over onstage behaviour, the singer has denied claims that he's on drugs.

Fans took to social media to express their concern about his health after videos emerged of the singer struggling to pick up a microphone, slurring his words, rolling his eyes and falling onstage during a performance.

However, according to the news agency on Friday, the 24-year-old told concertgoers in Los Angeles, "I'm not on drugs and I feel the best I've ever f--king felt in my life. And that's why I can bust my ass for these shows, and f--king fall on the floor, and do all that fun s--t". 

"But for anybody that's concerned here, I appreciate the love and the support, but I feel f--king fantastic and I'm not doing drugs," Post added.

Malone's manager Dre London even shared a clip from the day on his Instagram and wrote, "Thanks for your concerns!I'm sure I would have let you know if something was wrong! Falling while performing "I Fall Apart guys."

