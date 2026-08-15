/PM Modi unveils India’s soft power vision on Independence Day 2026: Ayurveda, films, animation, gaming

On the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about a seven-pronged roadmap for India’s growth and development. On Saturday, while addressing the nation from the Red Fort, he introduced the concept of Shakti Ki Saptadhara (seven streams of strength), as part of the broader vision for building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The seven areas mentioned by the Prime Minister are manufacturing, agriculture and food processing, technology and innovation, connectivity or Gatishakti, self-reliant defence, green and blue economy, and soft power.

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PM Modi on soft power

While speaking about the final point, PM Modi said, "The seventh strength of the Sapta Dhara is India's soft power. Today, Yoga has connected the world to India. Our Ayurveda, holistic healthcare, handicrafts, culture, films, animation, gaming, digital content. The world is recognizing and looking forward to India's WAVES summit. We have more than 100 national parks. We have an opportunity to attract foreign tourists through the power of soft power."

Yoga and Ayurveda

According to the Prime Minister, Yoga has contributed to establishing a deeper connection between India and the global community. "Today, yoga has connected the entire world with India. Yoga is increasingly becoming a source of energy for the world and an important source of trust in India."

Speaking about Ayurveda, he added, "India has centres of faith, Ayurveda and a holistic healthcare system. Through the Healing India movement, we can take our capabilities to the world."

PM Modi on films, VFX and gaming

He also called attention to the country’s rapidly expanding creative economy. "Whether it is handicrafts, our culture, our films, our creative industries, VFX, animation, gaming or digital content, India can demonstrate its strength in the creative world," PM Modi said in his speech.

Discussing about World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), he said, "Today, India has given a major boost to the WAVES Summit. The world is gradually beginning to look forward to India’s World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit."

"It will introduce India’s soft power and creative world to the global audience."

PM Modi on tourism

Tourism was another major element of the Prime Minister’s vision. "My dear countrymen, India has immense forest wealth. We have more than 100 national parks and enormous potential, but we have not done enough to attract foreign tourists."

He added that India should use its cultural and natural assets to attract visitors from different parts of the world.