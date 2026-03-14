/Phantom Lawyer Episode 1 review: Yoo Yeon Seok starrer is a supernatural courtroom drama with heart and humour

The South Korean show Phantom Lawyer premiered on the streaming platform Netflix. Starring Yoo Yeon Seok, best known for his roles in Dr Romantic, When the Phone Rings and Reply 1994, among others. Along with Yoon Yeon Seok, it also stars Esom in the lead role. The makers have so far released only one episode, and it follows the story of Shin Yi Rang, a lawyer gifted with the ability to see ghosts, who, along with another attorney, Han Na Hyeon, uses the law to bring justice to their unusual clients.

Episode 1 of Phantom Lawyer

The first episode of the series begins with the origin of a lawyer named Shin Yi Rang, who is able to see ghosts. Followed by showcasing the background info about him and the interaction of him with the spirits. However, he faced one obstacle in his life, i.e., getting rejected by every employer, and later the reason was shown.

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After getting drunk one night, he decides to open his own law firm and begins searching for a building that would be suitable for him so that he can inaugurate it soon and begin his work. The interesting part comes in when he decides to take a building which is quite old and interesting. But the owner hides a big secret from Yi Rang and tries to sell the building as soon as possible.

Soon, Yi Rang realises the building he has hired used to be a shaman's abode, as he gets scared seeing a ghost. But it gets weirder when he is the only one who can see ghosts and no one else. Later, getting possessed by the spirit and facing several situations, he meets a woman, who was the last client of the shaman, finds the origin of the ghost and begins to decide to solve the case.

Is Phantom Lawyer worth the watch?

The South Korean drama has definitely caught the attention of fans, given the fact it stars renowned actor Yoo Yeon Seok in a lead role. With him playing roles in different genres, seeing the actor in this horror comedy is a promising one. With perfect comic timing, the performance of him is worthy of being appreciated.

In addition, the supporting cast shown in the first episode have also played their part perfectly. So far, the first episode of the show was a mix of comedy, drama and fun to watch.

All about Phantom Lawyer

Phantom Lawyer tells the story of Shin Yi Rang, a timid lawyer who teams up with a rival to assist the ghostly clients. The supernatural legal drama stars Yoo Yeon Seok, Esom, Kim Kyun Nam, Yeon Ji Hyun, and others.