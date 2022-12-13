Oscars 2023: Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish's songs among 82 eligible for Original Song

Lady Gaga’s ‘Hold My Hand’, Billie Eilish’s ‘Nobody Like U’ have qualified for the list of 2022 Oscar competition in the Original Song category. A total of eighty-two songs have qualified in the section.

All the eighty-two songs are those that have been in the news for the major part of the year. It also includes Rihanna’s ‘Lift me Up’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, ‘Ciao Papa’ from Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’ and more. The one song that didn’t make it to the cut was Doja Cat’s ‘vegas’ from Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’. It was declared ineligible because the song wasn’t entirely original. It bears resemblance to Presley’s classic song ‘Hound Dog’.

Out of the qualifiers, The Academy will shortlist 15 title songs from which five nominees will be chosen. The Original Song Oscar nominees will then be declared on December 21, 2022. The singers whose compositions are in the race are Selena Gomez, the Weeknd, Rihanna, Shawn Mendes, Brandi Carlile, Trent Reznor, Giveon, Jazmine Sullivan and LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy.

Here is the list of Oscar qualifiers for Original Song category:

“Amsterdam”: “Time”

“The Automat”: “(There Was Nothing Like the Coffee) at the Automat”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”: “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength),” “The Songcord”

“The Bad Guys”: “We’re Gonna Be Good Tonight”

“Beast”: “N’na Duniyaa”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”: “Lift Me Up”

“The Bob’s Burgers Movie”: “Sunny Side Up Summer”

“Bodies Bodies Bodies”: “Hot Girl”

“Bones and All”: “(You Made It Feel Like) Home”

“Bootyology”: “We Are All But Men”

“Bros”: “Love Is Not Love”

“Bullet Train”: “La Despedida”

“DC League of Super-Pets”: “Count on Me”

“Devotion”: “Not Alone”

“Don’t Worry Darling”: “With You All the Time”

“18 1/2”: “Brasilia Bella,” “Deadly Butterfly,” “Wonder Bread”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”: “This Is a Life”

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”: “Heaven”

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”: “Ciao Papa”

“The Inspection”: “The Hands”

“Iravin Nizhal”: “Kaayam”

“Jacir”: “Unicorn N*****”

“A Jazzman’s Blues”: “Paper Airplanes”

“Kantara: A Legend”: “Karma,” “Varaha Roopam”

“Killing Me Softly With His Songs”: “At the Movies,” “On N’aime Qu’une Fois Comme Ça,” “Sing a Brand New Song”

“Let Me Be Me”: “Feels Like Me”

“Luckiest Girl Alive”: “I Know Where I’ve Been”

“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”: “Carried Away,” “Take a Look at Us Now”

“A Man Calld Otto”: “Til You’re Home”

“Marry Me”: “On My Way”

“Me Vasantrao”: “Kaivalya Gaan,” “Le Chali Taqdeer,” “Ram Ram Lori”

“Minions: The Rise of Gru”: “Turn Up the Sunshine”

“My Father’s Dragon”: “Lift Your Wings”

“On the Come Up”: “On the Come Up”

“Persuasion”: “Quietly Yours”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”: “Fearless Hero,” “La Vida Es Una”

“RRR”: “Naatu Naatu”

“Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story”: “Faith to Carry Me,” “La Di Da”

“The Return of Tanya Tucker, Featuring Brandi Carlile”: “Ready As I’ll Never Be”

“Return to Seoul”: “Anybody”

“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical”: “Still Holding My Hand”

“Rocketry: The Nambi Effect”: “It Hurts”

“Saving Ana”: “Missing Children”

“The School for Good and Evil”: “Who Do You Think You Are”

“The Sea Beast”: “Captain Crow”

“Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me: “My Mind & Me”

“1660 Vine”: “Already Gone,” “Lucky,” “Rodanthe”

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2”: “Stars in the Sky”

“The Sound of Violet”: “You Could Be Anywhere”

“Spirited”: “Do a Little Good,” “Good Afternoon”

“Tell It Like a Woman”: “Applause”

“13: The Musical”: “It Would Be Funny”

“Three Thousand Years of Longing”: “Cautionary Tale”

“Till”: “Stand Up”

“Tomorrow’s Today”: “Tomorrow’s Today”

“Top Gun: Maverick”: “Hold My Hand”

“A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting”: “A Tree of Life”

“Turning Red”: “Nobody Like U”

“Tuzhyasathi Kahihi”: “Bharat Mata Ki Jay,” “Grishmat Kasa Vasant Ful La,” “Khota Dev Mazha”

“Tyson’s Run”: “If You Believe”

“The Voice of Dust and Ash”: “Dust and Ash”

“We Are Art Through the Eyes of Annalaura”: “We Are Art”

“Wendell & Wild”: “Raising the Dead”

“Where the Crawdads Sing”: “Carolina”

“White Noise”: “New Body Rhumba”