Oscars 2020: 'Parasite' makes history as first South Korean film to get Best Picture, Best Foreign Film nods

South Korean film ‘Parasite’ is doing good for itself now that the Oscars 2020 nominations list is out and the film has cemented its place as a history-maker.

In a first, ‘Parasite’ has been nominated in both Best Foreign Film and Best Picture category. This is a first time for a South Korean film. Get to know all Best Picture Oscars nominees here.

‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon Ho also picked a nod for Best Director, in addition to Original Screenplay with Jin Won Han. The black-comedy also has a Film Editing nomination for Jinmo Yang and a Production Design nomination for Lee Ha Jun and Cho WOn Woo. See the full Oscars 2020 nominations list here.

The South Korean comedy first made its worldwide impact at Cannes Film Festival in France when it saw its world premiere. It then travelled to different film festivals and opened to a massive success at worldwide box office. The film has since then been winning hearts at award shows including Golden Globes and the likes.

The Oscars-nominated film is about a family of small-time con artists and grifters who come in contact with a Wealthy businessman and his family. The film deals with important issues of inequality.

The non-Hollywood film is now here to make history as the hot favourite could also pick the most coveted Oscar prize, for all we know. In a recent interview, the director had said that if the film gets an Oscar nod, it could help in viewers trying to get to know more about South Korean films. He said, “Korean cinema has a long history. There are many masters that have yet to be introduced to the Western audience. It would be great if people take more interest in Korean cinema due to my nomination.” Also read: Oscars 2020 predictions: Will Sam Mendes' '1917' become first war film after 'Hurt Locker' to win Best Picture?

