Oscars 2020: Meet the nominees in the best director category

From bringing mafia world again in 'The Irishman' to narrating the villain's story 'Joker' filmmakers brought about myriad stories to the cinegoers in 2019. Here is a look at the list of directors who have been nominated in the Best Director category at Oscars 2020.
Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese is best known for his violent and psychologically complex gangster films but the man has also given us classics in other genres as well. This year Scorsese's 'The Irishman' made a lot of noise- for featuring two stalwarts Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino in the same film and for releasing a film with such a massive budget exclusively on Netflix. Scorsese has won an Oscar, two Golden Globes, and two BAFTA awards in his illustrious career. 'The Irishman' is being touted as Scorsese's last film and fans of the filmmaker are hoping that he retires with a golden statue for best direction.
Sam Mendes took home the award for best director for his war film '1917' at the Golden Globes which makes him a frontrunner at the Oscars as well. While the war drama does not feature any A-list actors in prominent roles, the film is being lauded for its technical finesse.
This is not the first nomination for Todd Philips at the Oscars. Todd has been nominated for the Academy earlier in 2007 for 'Borat'. The director is well known for his films 'Road Trip' and 'Old School'. The filmmaker catapulted to the big league in 2019 for his work in psychological thriller 'Joker'. The movie gained him a Golden Lion at the Venice film festival.
South Korean director Bong Joon-ho is one of the major contenders in this category. His film 'Parasite' has been making all the right kind of noise in 2019 and has been a favourite in the festival circuit. The film has earned multiple nominations at the Oscars this year and created history by becoming the first Korean film to get Oscar nod.
Bong is a recipient of many prestigious awards in local as well as the international circuit. In 2019 he got the prestigious Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival for his film 'Parasite'. The director earned the first foreign film award at the Golden Globe last week.
Quentin Tarantino is one of the world's most renowned writers and directors. Tarantino is well-known for his unpredictable, violent movies. Despite being one of the world's best directors, he still hasn't won the best director trophy ever. 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' director had been a two-time winner of the Academy Awards in the screenplay category.
