Oscars 2020: Meet the nominees in the best director category

Bong Joon-ho

South Korean director Bong Joon-ho is one of the major contenders in this category. His film 'Parasite' has been making all the right kind of noise in 2019 and has been a favourite in the festival circuit. The film has earned multiple nominations at the Oscars this year and created history by becoming the first Korean film to get Oscar nod.



Bong is a recipient of many prestigious awards in local as well as the international circuit. In 2019 he got the prestigious Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival for his film 'Parasite'. The director earned the first foreign film award at the Golden Globe last week.



(Photograph:Twitter)