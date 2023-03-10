Oscar Awards 2023 Live Streaming: How to watch 95th Academy Award live streaming in UK, US and India

Oscar Awards 2023 Live Streaming: Los Angeles will host the Oscars for 2023 on March 12 at 08:00 PM ET. The 95th Academy Awards will honour the best entertainment pieces from 2022. Jimmy Kimmel, the late-night host and comedian, will host the Oscars for the third time. David Niven, Conrad Nagle, Jerry Lewis, and Steve Martin will also co-host the Oscars 2023. The Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood will host the 95th Academy Awards 2023. Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will perform SS Rajamouli's RRR song Naatu Naatu live during the Oscars 2023. The Academy has announced the nominees for Best Picture, including Avatar: Way of water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis and more.

The 95th Academy Awards will broadcast in more than 200 countries. Here are the live-streaming details if you will watch the Oscars 2023 in the USA, UK and India.

How to watch the Oscar Awards 2023 (95th Academy Awards) Live in the United States of America (USA)?

According to the official website of the Oscars, you can watch the event on ABC station. The website says, "See it for free over-the-air on your local ABC station. If you're a cable or satellite subscriber, ABC is part of your lineup." You can live stream the Oscars 2023 on OTT platforms like Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV and FuboTV. Many services mentioned offer a free trial. The 95th Academy Awards will start at 08:00 PM ET in the United States of America (USA).

How to watch the Oscar Awards 2023 (95th Academy Awards) Live in the United Kingdom (UK)?

In the United Kingdom, streaming and broadcasting services like SKY UK, BSKYB, NOW TV, Sky One, Sky Living, Sky On Demand, SKY GO, Sky Go SVOD, Sky News, and Sky Arts will telecast the 95th Academy Awards. The Oscars 2023 will begin in the UK at 01:00 AM GMT.

How to watch the Oscar Awards 2023 (95th Academy Awards) Live in India?

Due to the time difference, the Oscars will begin in India at 05:30 AM on March 13, 2023. You can stream the event on Disney+ Hotstar. Deepika Padukone will be one of the presenters at the 95th Academy Awards.

Check Hosts and presenters of Oscar awards 2023

Jimmy Kimmel, who conducted the Academy Awards in 2017 and 2019, will return to host the Oscars in 2023. The Academy unveiled the initial list of presenters for the 95th Oscars on March 2, 2023.

Deepika Padukone, Emily Blunt, Riz Ahmed, Dwayne Johnson, Glenn Close, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Jennifer Connelly, Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, Troy Kotsur, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Questlove, Zoe Saldaa, and Donnie Yen are on the list.

Oscar awards 2023 Performances

During the show, Rihanna will perform ‘Lift Me Up’ from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Lady Gaga will also rock the stage with her ‘Hold My Hand’ performance from Top Gun: Maverick. Rahul Sipligunj and Kala Bhairava will sign MM Keeravani’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR. The ‘In Memoriam’ performance will be delivered by Lenny Kravitz.

Oscar awards 2023 Categories