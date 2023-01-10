Oscars Nominations 2023: Check full list of shortlisted movies, documentaries, songs, visual effects & more

Oscar Nominations 2023: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the shortlists for the 95th Academy Awards. Documentary Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound, and Visual Effects are the 10 categories of the 95th Academy Awards. The awards will be held on 12 March 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

From the 92 countries and regions that were eligible, fifteen international features were selected. Close (Belgium), Decision to Leave (South Korea), All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), Alejandro G. Iárritu's Bardo (Mexico), and Joyland (Pakistan) are among the films on the list. Joyland becomes the first Pakistani shortlisted film in this category. Last Film Show, India's international entry, also made the list, and RRR, another Indian film, made the shortlist for its vibrant song "Naatu Naatu." All Quiet on the Western Front was also nominated for makeup and hairstyling, score, sound, and visual effects.

This year, 144 documentary features were eligible, and 15 advanced, including All That Breathes, Fire of Love and Moonage Daydream (which additionally made the shortlist in the sound category). Fifteen scores advanced out of 147 eligible titles, and members of the music branch voted to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

Oscar Nominations 2023: Shortlisted International Feature Film

To vote in the nominations round, Academy members from all branches are invited to opt-in and must watch all 15 shortlisted films.

No Countries International Feature Film 1 Argentina Argentina, 1985 2 Austria Corsage 3 Belgium Close 4 Cambodia Return to Seoul 5 Denmark Holy Spider 6 France Saint Omer 7 Germany All Quite on the Western Front 8 India Last Film Show 9 Ireland The Quite Girl 10 Mexico Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths 11 Morocco The Blue Caftan 12 Pakistan Joyland 13 Poland EO 14 South Korea Decision to Leave 15 Sweden Cairo Conspiracy

Oscar Nominations 2023: Shorlisted Music (Original Song)

In the Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards, 15 songs were shortlisted out of 81 eligible songs.

S.No Music (Original Song) Film 1 Time Amsterdam 2 Nothing is Lost Avatar: The Way of Water 3 Lift me Up Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 4 This is A Life Everything Everywhere All at Once 5 Ciao Papa Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio 6 Til You’re Home A Man Called Otto 7 Naatu Naatu RRR 8 My Mind & Me Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me 9 Good afternoon Spirited 10 Applause Tell It Like a Woman 11 Stand Up Till 12 Hold My Hand Top Gun: Maverick 13 Dust & Ash The Voice of Dust and Ash 14 Caroline Where the Crawdads Sing 15 New Body Rhumba White Nose

Oscar Nominations 2023: Shortlisted Documentary Short Film

15 films will advance in the Documentary Short Film category for the 95th Academy Awards. 98 films qualified in the category. The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton

Anastasia

Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison

As Far as They Can Run

The Elephant Whisperers

The Flagmakers

Happiness Is £4 Million

Haulout

Holding Moses

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Nuisance Bear

Shut Up and Paint

Stranger at the Gate

38 at the Garden

Oscar Nominations 2023: Shortlisted Music (Original Score)

In the Original Score category of the 95th Academy Awards, 15 scores will advance out of 147 eligible scores. The scores, listed in alphabetical order by film title, are:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Devotion

Don't Worry Darling

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Nope

She Said

The Woman King

Women Talking

Oscar Nominations 2023: Shortlisted Animated Short Film

15 films will advance in the Animated Short Film category for the 95th Academy Awards. 81 films qualified in the category. The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

Black Slide

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Debutante

The Flying Sailor

The Garbage Man

Ice Merchants

It’s Nice in Here

More than I Want to Remember

My Year of Dicks

New Moon

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Passenger

Save Ralph

Sierra

Steakhouse

There are also 15 live-action shorts (out of the 200 that qualified for consideration) and 15 animated shorts on the shortlists (81 qualified). The shortlist and nominees are decided by members of the short films and feature animation, directors, producers, and writers branches.

The Academy's makeup artists and hairstylists Branch will also take part in a bake-off on 15 January, where branch members will be able to watch excerpts and interviews with the artists from each of the 10 shortlisted films.

Oscar Nominations 2023: Shortlisted in Visual Effects

The VFX branch executive committee chose the shortlist, which includes presumed frontrunner Avatar: The Way of Water and nine other films, including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Top Gun: Maverick.