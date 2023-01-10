Oscars Nominations 2023: Check full list of shortlisted movies, documentaries, songs, visual effects & more
Oscar Nominations 2023: The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has announced shortlists of 10 categories for the 95th Oscar Academy Awards. Check all the shortlisted categories here.
Oscar Nominations 2023: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the shortlists for the 95th Academy Awards. Documentary Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound, and Visual Effects are the 10 categories of the 95th Academy Awards. The awards will be held on 12 March 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
From the 92 countries and regions that were eligible, fifteen international features were selected. Close (Belgium), Decision to Leave (South Korea), All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), Alejandro G. Iárritu's Bardo (Mexico), and Joyland (Pakistan) are among the films on the list. Joyland becomes the first Pakistani shortlisted film in this category. Last Film Show, India's international entry, also made the list, and RRR, another Indian film, made the shortlist for its vibrant song "Naatu Naatu." All Quiet on the Western Front was also nominated for makeup and hairstyling, score, sound, and visual effects.
This year, 144 documentary features were eligible, and 15 advanced, including All That Breathes, Fire of Love and Moonage Daydream (which additionally made the shortlist in the sound category). Fifteen scores advanced out of 147 eligible titles, and members of the music branch voted to determine the shortlist and the nominees.
Oscar Nominations 2023: Shortlisted International Feature Film
To vote in the nominations round, Academy members from all branches are invited to opt-in and must watch all 15 shortlisted films.
|No
|Countries
|International Feature Film
|1
|Argentina
|Argentina, 1985
|2
|Austria
|Corsage
|3
|Belgium
|Close
|4
|Cambodia
|Return to Seoul
|5
|Denmark
|Holy Spider
|6
|France
|Saint Omer
|7
|Germany
|All Quite on the Western Front
|8
|India
|Last Film Show
|9
|Ireland
|The Quite Girl
|10
|Mexico
|Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
|11
|Morocco
|The Blue Caftan
|12
|Pakistan
|Joyland
|13
|Poland
|EO
|14
|South Korea
|Decision to Leave
|15
|Sweden
|Cairo Conspiracy
Oscar Nominations 2023: Shorlisted Music (Original Song)
In the Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards, 15 songs were shortlisted out of 81 eligible songs.
|S.No
|Music (Original Song)
|Film
|1
|Time
|Amsterdam
|2
|Nothing is Lost
|Avatar: The Way of Water
|3
|Lift me Up
|Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
|4
|This is A Life
|Everything Everywhere All at Once
|5
|Ciao Papa
|Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
|6
|Til You’re Home
|A Man Called Otto
|7
|Naatu Naatu
|RRR
|8
|My Mind & Me
|Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
|9
|Good afternoon
|Spirited
|10
|Applause
|Tell It Like a Woman
|11
|Stand Up
|Till
|12
|Hold My Hand
|Top Gun: Maverick
|13
|Dust & Ash
|The Voice of Dust and Ash
|14
|Caroline
|Where the Crawdads Sing
|15
|New Body Rhumba
|White Nose
Oscar Nominations 2023: Shortlisted Documentary Short Film
15 films will advance in the Documentary Short Film category for the 95th Academy Awards. 98 films qualified in the category. The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:
American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton
Anastasia
Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison
As Far as They Can Run
The Elephant Whisperers
The Flagmakers
Happiness Is £4 Million
Haulout
Holding Moses
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Nuisance Bear
Shut Up and Paint
Stranger at the Gate
38 at the Garden
Oscar Nominations 2023: Shortlisted Music (Original Score)
In the Original Score category of the 95th Academy Awards, 15 scores will advance out of 147 eligible scores. The scores, listed in alphabetical order by film title, are:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Devotion
Don't Worry Darling
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Nope
She Said
The Woman King
Women Talking
Oscar Nominations 2023: Shortlisted Animated Short Film
15 films will advance in the Animated Short Film category for the 95th Academy Awards. 81 films qualified in the category. The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:
Black Slide
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Debutante
The Flying Sailor
The Garbage Man
Ice Merchants
It’s Nice in Here
More than I Want to Remember
My Year of Dicks
New Moon
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Passenger
Save Ralph
Sierra
Steakhouse
There are also 15 live-action shorts (out of the 200 that qualified for consideration) and 15 animated shorts on the shortlists (81 qualified). The shortlist and nominees are decided by members of the short films and feature animation, directors, producers, and writers branches.
BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles has been shortlisted for #Oscars2023 in the first list of @TheAcademy. It’s one of the 5 films from India. I wish all of them very best. A great year for Indian cinema. 🙏🙏🙏— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 10, 2023
The Academy's makeup artists and hairstylists Branch will also take part in a bake-off on 15 January, where branch members will be able to watch excerpts and interviews with the artists from each of the 10 shortlisted films.
Oscar Nominations 2023: Shortlisted in Visual Effects
The VFX branch executive committee chose the shortlist, which includes presumed frontrunner Avatar: The Way of Water and nine other films, including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Top Gun: Maverick.
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
Jurassic World Dominion
Nope
Thirteen Lives
Top Gun: Maverick