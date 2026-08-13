/My Bias, My Boss (ep 1-4) review: Romance, twists and everything that happened so far



South Korean drama My Bias, My Boss premiered this month on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. The workplace romantic comedy series starring Kang Hoon, Cha Woo Min and Kim Hye Jun in lead roles has already caught the attention of netizens with their performance, including the storyline so far. The makers have released four episodes and have already revealed several twists. But, with how the three lives of main characters get intertwined, everyone is eager to witness it.

What has happened in the first four episodes of My Bias, My Boss?

In the first episode of My Bias, My Boss, a huge fan of Nam Da Reum (played by Kim Hye Jun) quits her boring job to work at the fashion startup Appello, hoping to be near her 12-year k-pop bias Lee Chan (played by Cha Woo Min). However, her dream is derailed when she clashes directly with Appello's prickly CEO Kang Ha Gi (played by Kang Hoon), whom she has already accidentally embarrassed prior to starting.

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In episode 2, Lee Chan visits the Appello office as the fashion department director. Da Reum tries hard to win a spot on an upcoming foreign work trip to be near Chan, but her clumsy efforts to impress CEO Kang Ha-gi backfire, ramping up workplace chaos and misunderstandings. Da Reum has her first direct interaction with Chan when he spots her in the building, welcomes her to the company, and asks to shake her trembling hand. Spotting her necklace triggers a flashback for Chan, making him realise Da Reum is the high school fan from a craft workshop memory he deeply cherishes.

While in the third episode, Nam Da Reum is wrongfully suspected of being a corporate spy leaking information to SE Trading. Following a misunderstanding and a snapped photo with Mr Kim, CEO Kang Ha Gi fires her. During a heavy rainstorm, Da Reum rushes back to protect the company's outdoor fashion event stage, leading Ha Gi to realise her true loyalty and develop feelings for her.

In the latest, i.e., the fourth episode of, the K-drama, Nam Da Reum grows closer to her long-time idol Lee Chan on a flirty date, while a jealous CEO, Kang Ha Gi, awkwardly misinterprets Da Reum's behaviour as romantic feelings for him, thickening the drama's messy love triangle.

What works?

In My Bias, My Boss, the fangirl premise is already an old concept but showcased in a fresh manner with a new cast. The drama gets plenty of comedy out of Da Reum's excitement and the gap between how she imagines idol life and what she actually experiences. The slow building of bond and relation between Da Reum and Ha Gi is definitely one of the strongest elements so far.

In addition, the interaction and the fantasy of workplace romance have added a new variety. The fashion and marketing-related episodes create opportunities for comedy, misunderstandings and interactions between the wider cast. The humour and exaggerated situations prevent the familiar CEO-and-employee setup from becoming too heavy.

What does not work?

The story can feel predictable, and the love-triangle setup needs more depth. A few of the encounters between Da Reum and Ha Gi rely on familiar k-drama coincidences. The central trio gets most of the attention, but some of the supporting characters have the potential to add more humour and conflict.

Final verdict

The first four episodes of My Bias, My Boss so far have showcased a feel-good romantic comedy rather than a deeply layered romance. Its biggest strengths are Kim Hye Jun's charming performance, the growing chemistry between the leads and the playful fangirl premise.