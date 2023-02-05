Mindy Kaling reaches Jaipur; sparks speculation on upcoming project with Priyanka Chopra

On Saturday, Mindy Kaling took to her Instagram handle and shared photos from her recent visit to Jaipur, India. It's being speculated that the actor-producer may be scouting locations for her upcoming wedding movie with Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, which was announced in 2019. The untitled rom-com film's writer, Dan Goo, accompanied Mindy on the trip.

In the now-viral snaps, she is seen posing at different forts and restaurants, dressed in a floral outfit. Take a look!

On her post, director Nisha Ganatra wrote, "I love that fort so much! It’s beautiful!" Actor Poorna Jagannathan commented, "Pretty in Pink." Several others dropped smile and heart emojis on the post.

Meanwhile, some keen-eyed fans asked if she is in the city to scout locations for the rom-com with Priyanka. The film's co-writer Dan was seen seated next to Mindy in one of the pictures she shared on Instagram.

It was revealed last year that Mindy & Priyanka will play cousins in the much-anticipated film, which is set around a big fat Indian wedding. Mindy will be seen as an Indian-American, while Priyanka will play her cousin, born and raised in India.

In an interview with Forbes in 2022, Mindy said, "We’re really proud of it, we show South Asian Americans that are from Southern India. Then we show a Muslim Indian girl. Culturally we see how they’re different from each other. The Asian experience is not a monolith. Why would people necessarily know that if they don’t have shows that explain and explore that difference?"

WATCH WION LIVE HERE