Reese Witherspoon says there's 'no Legally Blonde 3 without Jennifer Coolidge'

Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon has finally confirmed that the third instalment of 'Legally Blonde' franchise will feature Jennifer Coolidge, who is popular for playing Paulette Bonafonte in the first two movies.

Witherspoon will reprise her role of attorney Elle Woods in the much-anticipated film.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Witherspoon revealed, "There is no 'Legally Blonde 3' without Jennifer Coolidge."

Coolidge recently won a Golden Globe for her performance in 'The White Lotus' and Witherspoon is thrilled for her success. "I'm beyond myself about Jennifer Coolidge. She deserves every one of those flowers she is receiving right now," she said.

"And she's just one of those people who is so naturally gifted and funny and that you can just tell people love her, 'cause she gets up there and everybody's like, 'I love her,' but she's just done a lot of good work in our business for so long, that it's really nice to see her getting this incredible moment," the actor-producer added.

'Legally Blonde 3' was officially announced by MGM Studios in 2020.

