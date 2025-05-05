Mercy, a tender and deeply human film that explores the fragile moments of parting with a loved one, will be showcased at the UK Asian Film Festival on May 5th, 2025, at Rich Mix Theatre in London.

Advertisment

Directed by debutant Mitul Patel, Mercy is less about death and more about the emotional aftermath of love and the courage it takes to say goodbye.

“Mercy is a reflection on the quiet, often unspoken emotions that surround loss. It explores the strength it takes to make peace with the inevitable, and the love that continues even in the act of letting go," shares Raj Vasudeva, who plays the protagonist Shekhar in the film and is also the producer of the film.

Advertisment

The film stars Niharica Raizada as Shekhar’s wife Jiya, Aparna Ghoshal as the ailing matriarch Sujata, Kunal Bhan as the emotionally conflicted brother Vihaan, and Adil Hussain, who brings depth and warmth to the role of Father Joel, the family’s spiritual guide through their most testing hours.

Adil Hussain further added, “For me, Mercy is about that silent space where grief, love, and responsibility collide. It’s about those moments where you’re forced to make a decision not with your head, but with a heart that’s breaking."

Advertisment

The trailer of the film was exclusively unveiled at the Indian Pavilion during the Cannes Festival last year, offering an early glimpse into its poignant narrative and had received a very warm response.

Produced under the Everclear Films banner by Raj Vasudeva and Anuradha Sachdev, Mercy follows their internationally recognised short film Forbidden, which boldly tackled honour killings and was featured at over 30 festivals across the globe. With Mercy, Everclear marks its feature film debut, staying true to its vision of telling brave, emotionally charged stories that spark reflection and empathy.