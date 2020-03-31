Meghan Markle, Prince Harry thank fans for support in last Instagram post from official account

A lot has changed in the British royal household and more will change further post today as Harry and Meghan Markle embark on a new journey, leaving their royal lives behind. Today is the last day when the two cease to be a part of the royal family as they step down from their official duties. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they will be called in future references, made a goodbye post on their official royal handle SussexRoyal that will, too, cease to be active post today.

They thanked their fans for "the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You've been great!"

"As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute," they wrote. "While you may not see us here, the work continues."

A Sussex spokesperson further said, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would prefer that in the immediate weeks and months, the focus remains on the global response to Covid-19. However, we recognize there are outstanding questions relating to their future beyond their Household transition deadline."

Meghan and Harry will no longer be able to use the name ‘Sussex Royal’ for their non profit organisation, website or Instagram account.

Meanwhile on March 9, as part of their final royal duties, the Sussexes joined everyone from the Queen to the Countess of Wessex at Westminster Abbey for a Commonwealth Day service.

