Prince Harry, wife Meghan formally quit Royalty, move on to lead life in US

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have formally stepped down as senior members of the British royal family, as they move on to start a new life in the United States.

The couple had announced their decision of departure -- often dubbed "Megxit" by the British press in January. They said the intended to quit royal life, and work to become financially dependent. The two have already relocated to California.

The announcement had them followed reports that Meghan was unhappy with life inside the Royal household.

The decision meant they will no longer carry out duties on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II and are giving up their office within the monarchy in Britain.

This had led the 93-year-old monarch to call an emergency summit with her eldest son and heir Prince Charles, and his two sons Princes William and Harry, to thrash out the terms of their departure.

The family eventually agreed with the couple.

Harry and Meghan have an 11-month-old son Archie, and will relinquish their His or Her Royal Highness titles, and no longer use the "Sussex Royal" label.

Harry and Meghan got married at Windsor Castle in a ceremony that was watched around the world.

Soon after the wedding, reports of splits within the family, and a growing rift between Harry and William surfaced.

The couple had then shifted to a luxury mansion on Canada's Pacific west coast, visiting Britain only briefly this month.

It had been thought they would continue to base themselves in Canada.

The couple is said to have shifted to California by private jet earlier this month before the United States closed its northern border because of the coronavirus outbreak.