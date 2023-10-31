Megan Fox dresses up as Kill Bill character; gets slammed by Lisa Ann Walter for breaking SAG-AFTRA rules

American actress Megan Fox recently donned a costume of Gogo Yubari from Kill Bill and shared it on Instagram, sparking a flurry of reactions. Abbott Elementary actress Lisa Ann Walter, 60, also expressed her disapproval of Fox's Halloween costume choice.

Ann Walter took to Twitter to react to slam Fox for her Instagram posts, which showed the actress and her fiance Machine Gun Kelly dressed as characters from Quentin Tarantino's iconic film. In a somewhat sarcastic tone, Ann Walter criticised Fox's choice, implying that the costume post was prioritising frivolous matters over the ongoing struggles of actors in the entertainment industry.

Walter's tweet stated, "What a rebel. Keep posturing for stupid s–t, pretty lady. Meanwhile, we’ll be working 10 hours a day – unpaid – to get basic contract earners a fair deal." Her comments alluded to her active participation in the ongoing actors' strike, emphasising the urgent need for improved working conditions and fair contracts.

Ann Walter also explained that "no one cares about kids’ costumes," noting that the SAG-AFTRA’s concern is with "high pros at fancy parties. Like Megan."

Before Fox revealed her Halloween ensemble, SAG-AFTRA had issued guidelines to its members regarding how they could dress up for the holiday without violating strike rules. The guidelines suggested that actors could costume themselves as characters from non-struck content, such as animated TV shows, but discouraged posting photos of costumes inspired by "struck content" on social media.

The union wrote in a statement, "Choose costumes inspired by generalised characters and figures — ghost, zombie, spider, etc." Check it out below!

The online community also joined in the discussion, with several comments expressing disappointment in Fox's Halloween post. Some questioned her defiance of a union that fights for fair wages and benefits, while others inquired whether SAG-AFTRA had requested its members to refrain from dressing as movie characters during the strike.

The SAG-AFTRA strikes, the first in 40 years, began on July 14 as part of an ongoing labour dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). Many actors, including Ann Walter, have actively supported the strike by participating in picket lines outside studios, advocating for improved wages and better working conditions for all actors in the industry.

