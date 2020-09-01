Mariah Carey signs Christmas special for Apple TV+

Christmas queen Mariah Carey has signed a special with Apple TV+.

The OTT platform has confirmed Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special which is an exclusive holiday event.

It is being described as an “innovative special” that will mix music, dancing and animation “driven by a universally heartwarming story that brings the world together.”

One can expect celebrity Guests and songs from Mariah’s best-selling holiday catalog led by the iconic Christmas number ‘All I Want From Christmas Is You’ -- which originally released in 1994 and found itself on Number 1 position in 2019 after a sudden interest in the single.

Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special will have Carey, Ian Stewart, Raj Kapoor and Ashley Edens executive produce for production company Done + Dusted, the company behind another holiday effort, John Legend’s ‘A Legendary Christmas’ with John and Chrissy.

Meanwhile, Mariah Carey is also coming out with her memoir, ‘The Meaning of Mariah Carey’, set for publication September 29 from Andy Cohen Books.