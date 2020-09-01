Johnny Depp wants delay in defamation trial to film 'Fantastic Beasts 3'

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is now asking for a delay in trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. As films have already seen delays because of the coronavirus pandemic, Johnny Depp’s have suffered even more because of the ongoing trial.

Citing “irreconcilable conflict”, Johnny Depp has filed a motion for continuance asking the court to delay the trial until sometime between March and June 2021. He filed it on August 21, 2020.

The actor says the pandemic has caused shooting delays and created a scheduling conflict for the trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

"When the Court set the current trial date in this case, Mr. Depp understood that Warner Bros. planned to shoot 'Fantastic Beasts 3' in London long before January 11, 2021," states the filing. "COVID-19 disrupted the studio's plans, causing repeated postponements. With conditions in London having improved somewhat, Warner Bros. has now set a shooting schedule that conflicts with the trial date in this case."

Johnny Depp has an ongoing trial for defamation against Amber Heard over an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post titled "I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture's wrath. That has to change." While the article does not mention Johnny Depp by name, it indicates his and hers relationship. Johnny had sued Amber in March 2019.