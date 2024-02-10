Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar takes action against daughter's fake Instagram handle, issues warning

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara Ghattameneni have become a recent victim of cybercrime. An unknown person has created a fake account of their daughter on the photo-sharing app and through that ID, the user impersonating Sitara has been doing fraudulent activity.

"The Madhapur police, in connection with Team GMB, have issued a warning about a cybercrime incident involving the impersonation of Ms Sitara Ghattamaneni on Instagram. An unidentified user has been fraudulently posing as Ms Ghattamaneni, sending trading and investment links to unsuspecting users,'' they wrote.

Further, they added, ''Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the individual responsible for these activities to prevent future occurrences."

Namrata reposted the same statement and shared the official handle of her daughter. ''This is @sitaraghattamaneni's only account. Any other handle is not to be trusted except the verified one,'' they wrote.

Mahesh and Namrata's daughter Sitara is ten years old and is an ardent social media user with 1.8 million followers on Instagram. She constantly updates her fans with her gripping dance videos, photos and fun activities. Early in the mourning, Sitara wished her parents on their wedding anniversary. Sharing a picture with them she wrote, ''Happy anniversary to the best parents in the world! Love you both so much!❤️❤️.''