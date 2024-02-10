Bhumi Pednekar on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, says movie is a 'filmmaker’s self-expression'

It's been more than two months since Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal hit theatres, but the movie continues to dominate the headlines. Ranbir Kapoor's violent drama has garnered massive backlash for showing excess violence and misogynist content. The movie has been all over the headlines, with mixed reviews from the audience, critics, and celebrities alike. Joining the bandagawan, actress Bhumi Pednekar shared her views on the violent drama.

Bhumi Pednekar on Animal: I genuinely believe that a film is a filmmaker’s self-expression:



During her recent interview with the Indian news channel The Lallantop, Bhumi said she never liked ''hyper-masculine'' films.



“I watched Animal. Truly, I don’t like hyper-masculine films, and that’s not for just now, even earlier I never liked them. Even in Hollywood, the action films… I like watching rom-coms, those kind of films I really enjoy,” she said.



Further, the actress added that the movie is the self-expression of the filmmaker. “I genuinely believe that a film is a filmmaker’s self expression, and that is very important. But as an audience, what you learn from that self expression, that is the challenge,” she shared.

Animal emerged as one of the blockbusters of 2023, earning billions of bucks at the worldwide box office. As we have mentioned earlier, the movie got polarising reactions from the audience, and recently, a war of words between veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar and filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga was ignited after Akhtar criticised the film, calling it dangerous.



Reacting to Javed's words against Animal, Sandeep said he should scrutinise his son Farhan Akhtar's production, Mirzapur, known for its explicit foul language and content.