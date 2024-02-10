Rocky star Carl Weathers' cause of death revealed; actor suffered from heart disease for years

The cause of the death of Rocky actor Carl Weathers has been officially revealed. Carl, who was best known for playing the villain Apollo Creed in Rocky movies, died on Feb 2 at the age of 76. As per the death certificate obtained by The Blast, Carl died of 'atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease' after suffering from the heart condition for years.



The cause of death comes a week after he died in his sleep at his home in Venice, California at 12:18 am.

According to his death certificate, the actor died of “atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease''. The documents also specified that he suffered from heart disease for years. However, his death was declared as ''natural'' by investigators.



Weathers' death was confirmed by his manager. In a statement shared, his manager shared: “Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life,” his manager, Matt Luber, said in a statement.. “Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner and friend.”

The former NFL player made his mark in Hollywood with his phenomenal acting skills.



Carl Weathers started his acting career with small roles in movies such as Friday Foster, Bucktown and others. He got his big breakthrough with Sylvester Stallone Rocky. In the movie, he played the antagonist, Apollo Creed. He went on to reprise his role in the three sequels, Rocky II, Rocky III and Rocky IV.



In a career spanning decades, Weathers was part of many acclaimed projects such as Predator, Happy Gilmore and The Mandalorian among others.



In 2021, the actor was nominated at the Emmys as an outstanding guest actor in a drama series for Padro Pascal's starrer series The Mandalorian.



Weathers is survived by his two sons with his ex-wife, Mary Ann Castle.