Ozzy Osbourne calls out anti-Semite Kanye West for using 'War Pigs’ sample: 'Want no association with him'

Ozzy Osbourne is calling out 'antisemitic' Kanye West. The veteran singer has slammed West for using a sample of his band Black Sabbath's famous song in his new album Vultures. In the post shared on Instagram, the rock star made it clear that no permission was granted by him to West for using Sabbath’s “War Pigs" for his new single, “Talking / Once Again." Slamming the controversial rapper, the 75-year-old singer wrote in all caps, “@KAYNEWEST ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A [SECTION] OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF ‘WAR PIG’ FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS.”

In the post that has been deleted from his social media handle, Osbourne wrote that he has refused permission because of West's antisemitic thoughts that have caused heartache to many. "REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY," he wrote before adding, "HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT." Osbourne concluded his post, "I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!"

As per the reports, West played the song at a listening party for his new album Vultures with Ty Dolla $ign at Chicago's United Center.

On Thursday, West responded to Osbourne's post by sharing a picture of the veteran singer with his wife Sharon Osbourne from Halloween last year, when the couple were dressed as Kanye and his wife Bianca Censori, along with a screengrab of Ozzy's recent post, he claimed that singer's post was written by a 'celebrity handler'



This is not the first time that West has come under fire for using the music of other musicians without permission. In Dec 2023, he was called out for using the Backstreet Boys’ 1997 song “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).”



West has faced a huge backlash for his antisemitic comments. The rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye, first made antisemitic posts on Instagram and X (earlier Twitter) in October 2023.



In a post shared on X, West tweeted that he was going “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE”



As per Daily Mail, the livestream of the singer's album was abruptly shut down after he referred to himself in a song as a 'crazy, bipolar, anti-Semite.'

