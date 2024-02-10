Mithun Chakraborty hospitalised in Kolkata after he complained of chest pain

Veteran Indian actor Mithun Chakraborty is currently admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after he complained of uneasiness. The actor was taken to the hospital after he complained of chest pain on Saturday (February 10) morning.

No official statement has been released from the actor's family yet. However, as per India Today, a source said that the actor was feeling uneasy after which he was taken to the hospital.

However, later actor's elder son Mimoh told Indianexpress, “He is 100% fine and it’s a routine check up.”

In January, Chakraborty was bestowed with the prestigious Padma Bhushan Award, one of the highest civilian awards in India. Expressing gratitude for the honour, Chakraborty released a video. In an emotional video, the veteran actor said in a Bengali language that he had a ''great feeling''.

“I am proud, I am happy to have received this award. I would like to thank everyone. I have never asked anything for myself from anyone. I am experiencing the feeling of receiving something without asking today. It’s a different feeling altogether. It’s a great feeling,” he said in the video.

Chakraborty continued: “I would like to dedicate this award to all my fans, my well-wishers from in and out of India, from all over the world. For those who have selflessly loved me, I would like to dedicate the award to them. Thank you so much for giving me so much love and respect.”

Mithun was hospitalised in 2022 due to his kidney stone issues. His son Namashi Chakraborty said in a statement, back then, “He was sick last week. He’s got a kidney stone issue which needs to be operated on. He was feeling discomfort because of that and hence he was admitted to the hospital. Now he is absolutely fine and fit.”