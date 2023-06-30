Lust Stories 2 streaming on Netflix: Kajol And Neena Gupta steal the show

As Lust Stories 2 started streaming on Netflix, Twitter has pronounced its verdict, and its positive. While some were gushing over Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s intimate scenes, others lauded Kajol and Kumud Mishra’s short film. However, it was Konkona Sen Sharma’s directorial, featuring Tillotama Shome and Amruta Subhash, which walked away with the cake.

The second instalment of the most anticipated web series, Lust Stories 2 was finally released on Netflix on June 29. The anthology is a collection of four short films from directors lAmit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki and Sujoy Ghosh. It features an ensemble cast of Angad Bedi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Kajol, Amruta Subhash, Neena Gupta, and Kumud Mishra. Notably, the web show has been co-produced under the banner of Ashi Dua’s Flying Unicorn Entertainment and RSVP Films.

One of the users wrote, “I Iove the bgm for #Kajol ‘s story it’s eerie, it’s suspenceful, mysterious and it does the thing! OMG! #LustStories2 @NetflixIndia @itsKajolD”

“With such a talented cast, Lust Stories 2 is set to deliver mesmerizing performances that will leave audiences enthralled,” another said.

“The second installment of Lust Stories 2 is a rather bold take on two unexplored topics: voyeurism, and, exhibitionism. Tillotama Shome and Amruta Subhash nail the show, out and out. Konkona Sen Sharma at her uninhibited best,” a tweet read.

“The performances in #LustStories2OnNetflix were top-notch. The actors brought depth and nuance to their characters, making the stories even more impactful,” an individual tweeted.

A user said, “#LustStories2OnNetflix really conveyed with its strong stories and exhibitions. Every story was extraordinary and locking in. We really want more compilations like this!”

“Lust stories with Twist and turn performance by kajol really superb,” quipped another.

About Lust Stories 1

Helmed by Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee, the first instalment of Lust Stories bagged two nominations at the 2019 International Emmy Awards. The web show was nominated in Best TV Movie/Mini series. On the other hand, Radhika Apte, who featured in the segment directed by Anurag Kashyap, was also nominated for the Best Actress category.

Lust Stories Season 1 featured actors including Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia, Radhika Apte, Sanjay Kapoor, Neil Bhoopalam, Jaideep Ahlawat and Manisha Koirala.