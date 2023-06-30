Barbie vs Oppenheimer: Margot Robbie movie to beat Christopher Nolan's epic at box office?

It's official. Or maybe it is not yet. But as per projections, Margot Robbie-led upcoming Barbie movie is on track to defeat Christopher Nolan's biopic-thriller Oppenheimer at the box office. As per Deadline, Barbie, based on Mattel's fashion toy, is tracking for an impressive sum of $80 to $100 million in its opening weekend. This is double the projected collections of Oppenheimer. For months now, film buffs have been eagerly awaiting the release of both movies to see which one comes out on top. While Barbie was always considered to have more value for commercial moviegoers, it is wise never to underestimate Nolan, whose movie releases are events unto themselves.

Thus far, though, it appears the Greta Gerwig directorial will win. Both movies, it must be noted, have a production budget of $100 million. What is Barbie all about? Barbie and Ken, having faced expulsion from the idyllic Barbie Land due to their imperfections, embark on an adventure of self-exploration in the realm of reality. The official synopsis of the film reads, "To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken." Directed by Greta Gerwig and written by her and her filmmaker husband Noah Baumbach, the film has a huge cast with well-known names, including Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, America Ferrera, Alexandra Shipp, Ariana Greenblatt, Emerald Fennell, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Sharon Rooney, Anna Cruz Kanye, Ritu Arya, Conor Swindell, Jamie Demetriou, Marisa Abela, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, and Ncuti Gatwa.

What is Oppenheimer all about? Nolan's star-studded film follows the life and times of one J Robert Oppenheimer, an American theoretical physicist who is called the "father of the atomic bomb" for his contribution to the Manhattan Project, which led to the invention of the atomic bomb. Cillian Murphy essays the role of Oppenheimer. But the film has a veritable army of big names in the supporting cast, including Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Josh Hartnett and Kenneth Branagh.

Both Barbie and Oppenheimer will release on July 21.

