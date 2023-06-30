Kourtney Kardashian calls sister Kim Kardashian 'greedy', 'intolerable' amid feud
Story highlights
The Kardashians is currently streaming on Hulu.
The Kardashians is currently streaming on Hulu.
Looks like not all’s well between sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. Their feud was quite apparent in the latest episode of The Kardashians. It all stems from an episode that happened between the two during Kourtney's wedding ceremony with Travis Barker. During the wedding in May 2022, Kim Kardashian partnered with luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana on a ’90s-inspired collection just four months after D&G opened their ’90s archive for Kourtney’s wedding.
Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian haven't been fine since the latter got married
At the time, Kourtney accused Kim of using her wedding as a “business opportunity” as Kim’s collection seemed very similar to Kourtney’s wedding vibe. In the recent The Kardashians episode, Kourtney seems upset as she accuses Kim of always choosing business over the family with no regard for her feelings.
Kourtney said that she hasn’t heard from Kim and that makes her think the reality star isn’t actually remorseful. “If she felt bad, don't you think she’d reach out and say, ‘Hey, I was thinking about it, and I really feel…?” Kourtney said.
She added, “I feel like I go to big lengths to have my own thing, but there’s no sense of loyalty. It's almost like greediness.”
Kim is 'greedy': Kourtney Kardashian
In the episode, Kourtney Kardashian calls Kim “greedy” and “intolerable” to have a conversation with, and that "this is who she is to her core.”
The Kardashians is currently streaming on Hulu.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.