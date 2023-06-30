Kourtney Kardashian calls sister Kim Kardashian 'greedy', 'intolerable' amid feud

Looks like not all’s well between sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. Their feud was quite apparent in the latest episode of The Kardashians. It all stems from an episode that happened between the two during Kourtney's wedding ceremony with Travis Barker. During the wedding in May 2022, Kim Kardashian partnered with luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana on a ’90s-inspired collection just four months after D&G opened their ’90s archive for Kourtney’s wedding.

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian haven't been fine since the latter got married

At the time, Kourtney accused Kim of using her wedding as a “business opportunity” as Kim’s collection seemed very similar to Kourtney’s wedding vibe. In the recent The Kardashians episode, Kourtney seems upset as she accuses Kim of always choosing business over the family with no regard for her feelings.