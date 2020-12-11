With nail paints and soda cans, nativity scene gets a makeover this Christmas

All the religious festivals this year were marked on a small scale and Christmas will not be an exception amid the coronavirus pandemic that is still going strong.

There will be no Christmas bazaars in every corner, streets will not be that decorated and midnight masses may go virtual. This Christmas, turkey may not go into the oven and catching up of eggnogs will have to be done online.

Apart from all these changes, the nativity scene will also be different this year.

The nativity scene is an exhibition representing the birth of Jesus, which includes baby Jesus, Mother Mary, Joseph, and the three wise men among others.

To depict this scene, some people use model figures, while real humans and animals enact this scene in other cases.

This year a nativity scene made out of pizza is grabbing headlines. But, the bigger trend appears to be of a minimalist nativity, made of liquor chocolates, wooden blocks and stained glass.

Minimalist nativity has taken the internet by storm and people are using everyday items to recreate the birth of Jesus.

Soda cams, bamboo, floor cleaners, tissue papers, are some of the products that are used to showcase this scene.

In fact, spices, cutlery, flower pots, poker chips, wine glasses, nail paints and hair clips are also used.

The pandemic has taken a lot from us, but what it has brought out indeed is our hidden creativity.



