Vitamins C and E supplements may cause lung cancers to grow bigger and spread, study finds

Antioxidant supplements, including vitamins C and E, may inadvertently encourage the growth and spread of lung cancers by stimulating blood vessel formation within tumours, according to a recent study conducted in mice. While this research provides valuable insights, experts emphasise that individuals with cancer should not alter their dietary habits but should be cautious about consuming excessive antioxidant supplements.

The study, led by Martin Bergö at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden, builds on earlier findings where vitamin E and n-acetylcysteine supplements were linked to the spread of lung cancers in mice.

To delve deeper into this phenomenon, Bergö and a team of researchers examined mice afflicted with murine-specific lung cancer and those with human lung cancer cells implanted in them. They administered vitamin C, which the mice naturally produce, along with vitamin E and n-acetylcysteine, obtained from their diet, in escalating doses. These doses elevated the levels of antioxidants in the mice beyond what was necessary for normal functioning.

Bergö explained, "Today in society, you have a lot of people who eat healthily, they have some supplements, and then they may have a ginger shot and a smoothie. If you do all that, you could end up with the levels of doses that we're talking about."

The results revealed that as the doses of antioxidants increased, so did the rate of blood vessel formation within the tumours. This finding suggests that elevated blood vessel growth could potentially lead to tumour expansion and metastasis, although the researchers did not specifically investigate these aspects.

Bergö highlights that individuals with cancer should not make significant dietary changes based on this research. He stated, "If you took away all the antioxidants in food, you would get sick for a range of reasons, such as vitamin deficiencies, and this would influence the cancer. We're focusing on increased doses above the required levels."

In another facet of the study, the researchers observed lung cancer tumour organoids—clusters of cells grown in a lab. When exposed to higher-than-needed doses of antioxidants, these organoids neutralised free oxygen radicals. The previous research led by Bergö and his team implicated a protein called BACH1 in promoting tumour growth following vitamin E and n-acetylcysteine supplements. This latest study suggests that BACH1 activation occurs when free oxygen radical levels drop, triggering blood vessel formation.

Looking ahead, further research in this direction may offer insights into innovative cancer treatment methods. While blood vessel growth inhibitors are already employed in cancer therapy, they often carry severe side effects like blood clots. Bergö proposes that these inhibitors might be more effective in individuals with high BACH1 levels in their tumours, which can result from both supplements and genetic mutations.

Additionally, the researchers found elevated BACH1 levels in genomic databases associated with kidney and breast tumours, suggesting that similar strategies could be explored for these cancers as well. Screening for high BACH1 levels may pave the way for more targeted treatments in the future.

