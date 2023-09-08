World Physiotherapy Day: Unlocking the truth about physiotherapy and debunking common myths

Physiotherapy, often misunderstood, is a versatile and valuable branch of healthcare. Beyond post-injury rehabilitation, physiotherapists play a pivotal role in preventing injuries, enhancing mobility, and improving overall well-being. On World Physiotherapy Day, let's debunk prevalent myths about physiotherapy, shedding light on the facts for informed healthcare decisions.

Myth 1: Surgery is the sole solution.

Fact: Contrary to the belief that surgery is the only answer to certain conditions, physiotherapy can be as effective as surgery for a range of issues. Conditions like rotator cuff tears, degenerative disk disease, meniscal tears, and knee osteoarthritis often respond well to physiotherapy. In fact, a substantial 79 per cent of individuals consider it a viable alternative to surgery.

Myth 2: Physiotherapy is limited to injury treatment.

Fact: Physiotherapists do much more than just treat injuries. They are skilled diagnosticians who identify issues before they worsen. Their expertise spans across all ages, helping individuals reduce pain, improve mobility, and maintain an active lifestyle.

Myth 3: Physiotherapists only provide stretches.

Fact: While stretches are a part of physiotherapy, it's not the whole story. Physiotherapists create comprehensive exercise programs tailored to your specific needs. These programs encompass a range of motion, stretching, and strengthening exercises to address your unique challenges.

Myth 4: Imaging is necessary before physiotherapy.

Fact: Contrary to popular belief, imaging isn't always necessary before starting physiotherapy. In many cases, physiotherapists can assess patients thoroughly without the need for imaging. They use various diagnostic techniques and treatments to monitor progress or recommend further evaluation when needed.

Myth 5: Physiotherapy is meant to be painful.

Fact: While some discomfort may be involved in certain physiotherapy procedures, it's not excessively painful. Physiotherapists prioritise patient comfort and ensure that treatments are tolerable. The discomfort, if any, is typically associated with the healing process.

Myth 6: A physician's referral is always needed.

Fact: You don't always need a physician's referral to see a physiotherapist. Many individuals can self-refer for physiotherapy services, making it more accessible for those seeking care.

Physiotherapy is a vital healthcare resource offering a wide range of benefits, from injury recovery to pain management and preventive care. Physiotherapists provide personalised care to help you achieve your health goals, whether you're recovering from an injury or seeking to enhance your overall quality of life. Don't let misconceptions deter you from experiencing the positive impact of physiotherapy. Embrace the truth and consider physiotherapy as an essential part of your healthcare journey.

(With inputs from Shagun Jain, Senior Physiotherapist and Director of Operations at Healyos)

Disclaimer: Please note that the information provided on this website is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. The content provided on this website should not be used to diagnose or treat any health problem or disease. If you have or suspect that you have a medical problem, please contact your healthcare provider immediately. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on a website.

