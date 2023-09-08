How diet affects Polycystic Ovary Syndrome: Foods to eat and avoid | PCOS Awareness Month 2023

PCOS is a condition which is characterised by excess male hormones in women and a lack of sufficient female hormones. It affects 1 in every 10 women and often is a major cause of ovulatory disorders.

PCOS symptoms can be profoundly disruptive, making it challenging to accomplish daily tasks. It is followed by irregular periods and ovulation disorders. In addition, around 80 per cent of PCOS patients tend to be overweight and may have excess abdominal fat. This weight gain resistance is often rooted in hormonal imbalances, leading to challenges in insulin regulation. Due to their weight and related factors, PCOS patients may also have a higher risk of conditions such as sleep apnea, depression, eating disorders, joint pain, and infertility.

In an exclusive conversation with WION, Dr Aswati Nair (Fertility Specialist at Nova IVF Fertility) shared that ensuring a balanced diet and maintaining a healthy weight can play a pivotal role in managing symptoms associated with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and boosting fertility rates. It can contribute to better glucose metabolism and potentially enhance fertility.

"Additionally, since many PCOS patients experience chronic low-grade inflammation, which can be prevalent in the gut lining, adopting a healthier diet may aid in addressing gut-related issues and alleviate various uncomfortable effects of PCOS from within," Dr Aswati added.

Let's dive into the food groups that can effectively help you manage PCOS symptoms and increase your chances of experiencing the joy of parenthood:

High-Fibre Foods: High-fiber foods can be beneficial in addressing insulin resistance by slowing down the digestion process and mitigating the impact of sugar on blood sugar levels. It plays a crucial role in managing PCOS symptoms and enhances the health of the gut. Examples of high-fibre sources include vegetables, whole fruits, sprouted legumes, brown rice, and multigrain bread.

Omega-3 Acids: Omega-3 fatty acids are effective in alleviating various metabolic issues, including improving insulin sensitivity and contributing to regulating the menstrual cycle. Consequently, individuals with PCOS should consider incorporating omega-3-rich foods like walnuts, soy, fish, and eggs into their diet.

Calcium and Vitamin D: Supplements of calcium and Vitamin D have been observed to yield favourable outcomes in terms of promoting menstrual regularity. Hence, foods such as spinach, soybeans, and dairy products are frequently suggested for women dealing with PCOS and fertility issues, as they are abundant sources of calcium and vitamin D.

Chromium-rich Foods: Chromium picolinate enhances glucose tolerance, stimulates ovulation, and effectively reduces insulin resistance in women with PCOS. Integrating chromium-rich foods like walnuts, almonds, various nuts, and oilseeds into the diet of individuals with PCOS can be beneficial in mitigating the potential adverse effects of PCOS.

Antioxidant-rich Foods: The most effective foods for combating inflammation and containing a wealth of antioxidants are fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and unsaturated fats. These nutrient-rich foods supply antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that promote general well-being and help maintain hormonal equilibrium.

Lean Meat: When selecting meat, opt for lean options like chicken breast, turkey, and lean cuts of beef. Try to avoid meats that are higher in fat, such as pork belly, beef ribeye, and chicken thighs.

When aiming to alleviate PCOS symptoms through diet, it's advisable to steer clear of the following foods:

Processed Sugars: Reduce or eliminate sugary beverages, candies, and processed foods with added sugars, as they can lead to blood sugar spikes, leading to irregular menstrual cycles, weight gain, etc.

Saturated and Trans Fats: Cut back on foods high in saturated fats, such as fried foods and fatty cuts of meat. Avoid trans fats found in processed and packaged foods.

Dairy: Some individuals with PCOS may benefit from reducing dairy intake, as it can affect insulin sensitivity and hormone balance. Opt for dairy alternatives like almond or soy milk.

Excessive Caffeine: Limit your caffeine intake, as it may contribute to hormone imbalance and affect blood sugar regulation.

Alcohol: Limit your alcohol intake as can disrupt hormonal balance and worsen PCOS symptoms

It is crucial to remember that PCOS can vary from person to person, so it's essential to consult with a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian who specialises in PCOS management to create a personalised nutrition plan tailored to your specific needs and goals.

