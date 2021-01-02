Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas share never-seen-before throwback photos from pregnancy journey

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reminisced about their pregnancy days and shared some never-seen-before photos.

The couple became parents to a daughter, Willa, on July 22, 2020, after the news broke they were expecting their first child in February.

The couple couldn't help but reflect on 2020, sharing previously unseen snaps of the months leading up to the birth of their daughter, including one from their wedding. Since becoming a mom, Turner shared several throwback pics of her pregnancy on Instagram.



Jonas and Turner celebrated New Year's Eve in their home amid the coronavirus pandemic, posting cozy photos as they rang in 2021. "The gangs all here," Jonas captioned his festive black-and-white selfie with his wife.





Turner, meanwhile, shared a pic of her wearing a striped tank, billowy pants, and a feathery headband with cutout stars, alongside their two dogs on the couch.

"2021 lookin' real naughty from where we're sitting," she cheekily wrote.



A source has been quoted in different publications, stating that Jonas and Turner's bond has been stronger than ever since welcoming their bundle of joy.



"Although circumstances are different right now because of the [coronavirus] pandemic, Joe was there for the birth of his daughter," the source said. "The couple is happy they now have time to spend at home with their daughter and get used to their new life together."