Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stuns in skin-tight dress as she flaunts baby bump

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley never ceases to amaze us with her style and oomph. The 34-year-old model is currently pregnant with partner Jason Statham’s child as she shared pictures of the growing baby bump with fans and we are not complaining one bit!

Rosie can be seen wearing a skin-tight brown dress as she stands in front of a mirror.

She captioned the pictures with emojis of an hourglass and a baby. The picture has been receiving love from everyone on social media. Fellow model friends, Angi Fletcher as Lily Alridge said, "You are just STUNNING I'm so so happy for you and your growing family!!!" while Karlie Kloss commented lots of heart-eye emojis.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley had announced her pregnancy in August. Jason Statham and Rosie share a 4-year-old son Jack Oscar. The couple got engaged at the 2016 Golden Globes when the model showed off her Neil Lane ring as they walked the red carpet together.

