Bella Hadid has quit drinking for this reason

It’s been a dry start to the year for supermodel Bella Hadid as she reveals she’s quit drinking.

In an interview, Bella Hadid said, "I have done my fair share of drinking” before she said that it became a lot “harder to pick up the glass" after her doctor showed her the effects of alcohol on her brain.

Bella Hadid decided to give up drinking six months ago.

She said, "I loved alcohol and it got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn't be able to control myself."

"I don't feel the need [to drink alcohol] because I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school. There's just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn't really do much, you know?"

Bella Hadid is the co-founder and partner of non-alcoholic beverage brand Kin Euphorics in September after finding that it helped with her anxiety, the brain fog from her Lyme disease, and the burnout from constant work and travel. The alcohol-free, botanical-infused seltzer brand claims to enhance focus and creativity.

Earlier, Bella had been in the news for speaking up on mental health. She posted photos of herself crying on Instagram and wrote, “Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that.”

"Sometimes all you've gotta hear is that you're not alone. So from me to you, you're not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you. Self help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles… it has its ups and downs, and side to sides. But I want you to know, there is always light at the end of the tunnel, and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point."

