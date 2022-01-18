Bella Hadid spotted wearing 'Palestine' jewellery during an outing with friends

Supermodel Bella Hadid turned heads recently not for her fashion choices but for one of her accessories. The model was spotted inWest Hollywood with her brother Anwar and some friends, wearing white knee-high boots, a brown plunging neckline high low halter dress. But what caught everyone's attention was the subtle political statement she made as she wore a necklace that read 'Palestine' in addition to a necklace that had her full name on it, `Isabella`.



This isn't the first time that Hadid, whose father is Mohamed Hadid, a Palestinian real estate developer, has spoken out in favour of the Palestinian people.



In May 2021, amid heightened violence taking place in Israel and the Gaza Strip, the supermodel took to her Instagram to share a collection of photos and videos showing her walking down the streets of Bay Ridge in Brooklyn with demonstrators holding pro-Palestinian flags. Hadid presence was criticised by several Israeli groups.

"The way my heart feels ... To be around this many beautiful, smart, respectful, loving, kind and generous Palestinians all in one place ... it feels whole! We are a rare breed!!" the model wrote at the time. "It's free Palestine til Palestine is free!!!" she added.



Her presence at the demonstration came hours after she shared a different post on Instagram of her grandparents on their wedding day in 1941, along with an image of her father as a child next to his seven siblings and their mom.

The star noted that the siblings were "taken out of their homes in Palestine in 1948, becoming refugees in Syria, then Lebanon, then Tunisia."I love my family, I love my Heritage, I love Palestine," she wrote.

The dual posts also came hours after another post that Hadid shared drew accusations of anti-Semitism. That post was highly critical of Israel, calling it a land settled by colonizers that practice "ethnic cleansing, military occupation and apartheid over the Palestinian people." Many Instagram users pointed out inaccuracies in Hadid`s posts, with some accusing her of perpetuating anti-Semitic tropes.