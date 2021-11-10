'Social media is not real' writes supermodel Bella Hadid alongside crying selfies

Supermodel Bella Hadid might be one of the most beautiful women in the world but that does not save her from anxiety and stress as she recently opened up about social media being a lie.

In an Instagram post, Bella opened up about her mental health struggles as she shared photos of herself in tears. She paired these pictures with a video of Willow Smith talking about how she doesn’t feel she is “good enough” at times. Bella wrote, "Willow Smith, I love you and your words. It made me feel a little less alone and that's why I'd like to post this.”

Bella Hadid spoke of feelings of insecurity and confusion that we all tend to experience from time to time. She said, "People forget that everyone is basically feeling the same way: lost, confused, not really sure why they're here.”

The supermodel had earlier also spoken about battling severe anxiety and depression since a teenager.

Also read: Paul Rudd named as PEOPLE's 'Sexiest Man Alive'

Contrary to what think that her life would be rosy courtesy all the runway looks she serves us in style, Bella said, "Social media is not real. For anyone struggling , please remember that."

To prove her point, her crying selfies accompanied a message: "This is pretty much my everyday, every night. For a few years now. Sometimes all you've gotta hear is that you're not alone. So from me to you, you're not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you."

She then urged everyone struggling with mental health to remember that mental illness and chemical imbalance are not "linear". She said, “It is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles... it has its ups and downs , and side to sides. But I want you to know, there is always light at the end of the tunnel , and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point.”

"If you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas, triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it. Which is all that you can ask of yourself," she said.