Paul Rudd named as PEOPLE's 'Sexiest Man Alive'

Phoebe knew it long before any of us did! Actor Paul Rudd has been named as PEOPLE's 'Sexiest Man Alive' for 2021.



Rudd, a well-known face in Hollywood, played Phoebe Buffay's husband Mike Hannigan in hit TV sitcom 'Friends'. After featuring in slew of hit Hollywood films through the 1990s, Rudd eventually reinvented himself as Marvel superhero Ant-Man and was part of Avenger movies.



Rudd features on the cover of PEOPLE's latest November issue. When the actor was asked to respond to the newest title bestowed upon him, Rudd said, "I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I'd be picked for this, they would say, 'What?' " the actor told PEOPLE. "This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me."

However, Rudd, married for 18 years with two children - Jack, 17, and Darby, 12- identifies himself most as a husband and a father.



"When I think about myself, I think of myself as a husband and a father, like I'm that," he says. "I just hang out with my family when I'm not working. That's what I kind of like the most."



Now, that Rudd has been officially given the tag, he jokingly hopes the new title will grant him an invitation to “those sexy dinners” with George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Michael B. Jordan — all past winners.



Other past honorees include John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Adam Levine, Channing Tatum and David Beckham.



“I figure I'll be on a lot more yachts,” Rudd said. “I’m excited to expand my yachting life. And I’ll probably try to get better at brooding in really soft light. I like to ponder. I think this is going to help me become more inward and mysterious. And I'm looking forward to that.”



Rudd's first major breakout performance came in the 1995's 'Clueless' a cult classic starring Alicia Silverstone. He also made his mark in several comedies such as the 'Anchorman' films, 'The 40 Year Old Virgin' and 'This is 40,' a spin-off from the comedy 'Knocked Up.'



Rudd, though reached superstar status as 'Ant-Man' and featured as the superhero in four Marvel films.



He will be next seen in 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' and appear alongside Will Ferrell in the new Apple TV+ series 'The Shrink Next Door,' which premieres Nov. 12.