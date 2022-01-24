In pics: Kanye West, Julia Fox serve us major fashion in denim-on-denim

Kanye West and girlfriend Julia Fox have some serious fashion tips for 2022. While we have loved the denim-on-denim trend since forever, the ‘it’ couple is bringing it back and how!

Recently spotted twinning in denim-on-denim ensembles, the two stepped out for the KENZO fashion show as part of Paris Men’s Fashion Week in France. The rapper and the actress looked chic as they made a style statement that is sure to be picked up by others.

They sported matching denim outfits with black gloves. While Kanye West accessorised his look with black boots, Julia Fox wore large gold jewellery and boots to complement her denim and gold attire designed by Schiaparelli.

She also kept it dramatic with her makeup – winged eyeliner and dark smokey eye. She kept her hair pulled back in a bun.

During the event, Kanye West and Julia Fox are said to have been seated next to Pharrell Williams, Pusha T, and Tyler, the Creator.

