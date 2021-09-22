Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to attend Global Citizen Live in New York City

As per confirmed reports and an official press release, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex--Prince Harry and Meghan Markle--will be attending the Global Citizen Live event.

The event will be a 24-hour performance-heavy livestream that's goal is to raise funds and awareness for vaccine equity all around the world.



Amid other world leaders and dignitaries, the royal couple will appear on the Great Lawn in Central Park to encourage the leading nations of the world to work together and put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fundraising event has also called on G-7 countries, as well as the European Union, for immediate disbursement of one billion COVID-19 vaccines to the countries that are in dire need.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be joined by Jennifer Lopez, Doja Cat, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, and Camila Cabello.

